The Good, Bad and Ugly Following the Reds' 6-5 Loss to the Diamondbacks
The Reds lost in one of the worst ways possible on Monday night, as they blew a one-run lead in the ninth inning. Kevin Newman hit a two-RBI walk-off single to give the Diamondbacks a 6-5 victory.
Here's the good, bad and ugly from Cincinnati's third loss in a row:
The Good
Mike Ford had a great day with a RBI single and a RBI triple. He finished 2-for-4 and has given the offense a boost since signing with the big league club.
Emilio Pagán looked great in his one-inning outing as he struck out the side in the fifth inning. It was arguably his best outing of the season.
The Bad
Both Elly De La Cruz and Will Benson struck out three times. This has to stop with De La Cruz at some point as it’s a consistent issue for him. His positives are worth the negatives but on a day with not a lot of positives the strikeouts just hurt a tremendous amount. Benson hasn’t been nearly as productive already as hoped so tonight just didn’t help that showcase.
The Ugly
The Reds have suffered back-to-back walk-off losses. They keep losing close games and that’s a big issue. They have to find ways to win these close games if they're going to become the team everyone expected coming into this season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSi
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast