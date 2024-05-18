Inside The Reds

The Good, Bad and Ugly From the Cincinnati Reds' 7-3 Loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Reds are 19-26 on the season and in last place in the NL Central following the loss.

Caleb Sisk

May 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37, L) and / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
The Reds lost to the Dodgers 7-3 on Friday night. They rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the sixth, but Los Angeles scored four-straight runs to secure the win.

Here's the good, bad and ugly from the Reds' loss:

The Good

Stuart Fairchild and Tyler Stephenson both had home runs. They aren’t the typical “oh he’s definitely going deep” type of guys as Fairchild hit his third and Stephenson hit his fifth of the season. Stephenson has been scorching hot for the Reds. They need him to continue to play well if they're going to turn things around.

The Bad

The Dodgers hit three home runs in the game, which accounted for five of their seven runs. Mookie Betts, Jason Heyward, and Shohei Ohtani all went deep in this one.

The Ugly

Fernando Cruz now holds a 1-5 record after picking up his fifth loss Friday. He's been struggling in recent weeks after a strong start to the season. David Bell and his staff may have too much faith in Cruz. Maybe he isn’t the right guy for these situations.

