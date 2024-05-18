The Good, Bad and Ugly From the Cincinnati Reds' 7-3 Loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Reds lost to the Dodgers 7-3 on Friday night. They rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the sixth, but Los Angeles scored four-straight runs to secure the win.
Here's the good, bad and ugly from the Reds' loss:
The Good
Stuart Fairchild and Tyler Stephenson both had home runs. They aren’t the typical “oh he’s definitely going deep” type of guys as Fairchild hit his third and Stephenson hit his fifth of the season. Stephenson has been scorching hot for the Reds. They need him to continue to play well if they're going to turn things around.
The Bad
The Dodgers hit three home runs in the game, which accounted for five of their seven runs. Mookie Betts, Jason Heyward, and Shohei Ohtani all went deep in this one.
The Ugly
Fernando Cruz now holds a 1-5 record after picking up his fifth loss Friday. He's been struggling in recent weeks after a strong start to the season. David Bell and his staff may have too much faith in Cruz. Maybe he isn’t the right guy for these situations.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast