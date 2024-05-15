The Good, Bad and Ugly From the Reds' 2-1 Loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday Afternoon
The Reds lost to the Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday. They fall to 18-25 on the season. They lost two of three in Arizona.
Here's the good, bad and ugly from the loss:
The Good
Santiago Espinal hit a home run to tie the game 1-1. It was his second of the season and gave the Reds some hope in the fifth inning.
The Bad
Will Benson struck out three times. This was the second time of the series. He had a home run on Tuesday, but hasn't been able to snap out of his slimp.
The Ugly
The Reds only had three hits on the day. They've lost far too many one run games this season and lack of hitting is the main reason why they've struggled in close contests.
