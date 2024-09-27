Watch: Cincinnati Reds Infielder Matt McLain is Getting At Bats in Arizona
After missing the entire 2024 Major League season due to a shoulder injury suffered during spring training, Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLain is taking important steps towards his comeback. On Thursday, video surfaced of him taking live at bats at the Reds complex out in Arizona.
McLain's injury was a major blow to the Reds’ plans for the 2024 season. The shoulder injury came at a time when McLain was expected to play a key role in the Reds’ infield and build on his impressive 2023 campaign.
During the 2023 season, McLain slashed .290/.357/.507, showcasing his potential as a cornerstone for the team’s future. He suffered a setback in August when he suffered a rib injury that prevented him from playing this season.
Watch one of his at bats below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast