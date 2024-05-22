Watch: Cincinnati Reds Manager David Bell Explains Why He Broke Chair During 2-0 Win Over San Diego Padres
The Reds beat the Padres, but not before manager David Bell threw and ultimately broke a chair in the dugout.
In this story:
CINCINNATI — Reds manager David Bell threw and ultimately broke a chair in the first inning of Cincinnati's 2-0 win over the Padres on Tuesday night.
Bell took out his frustrations after Jake Fraley left the game due to a hand injury he suffered after getting hit by a pitch. The Reds manager explained why he was so angry after the game.
"We've had a lot. At some point, enough is enough," Bell said. "We've had a lot of guys hit in the hand and that's where that came from."
Watch video of Bell breaking the chair here. Watch his entire postgame explanation below:
c
Published