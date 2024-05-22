Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Manager David Bell Explains Why He Broke Chair During 2-0 Win Over San Diego Padres

The Reds beat the Padres, but not before manager David Bell threw and ultimately broke a chair in the dugout.

James Rapien

Reds players and manager David Bell meet at the mound during the Reds vs. Diamondbacks game on Thursday May 9, 2024. The Diamondbacks won the game with a final score of 5-4.
Reds players and manager David Bell meet at the mound during the Reds vs. Diamondbacks game on Thursday May 9, 2024. The Diamondbacks won the game with a final score of 5-4. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds manager David Bell threw and ultimately broke a chair in the first inning of Cincinnati's 2-0 win over the Padres on Tuesday night.

Bell took out his frustrations after Jake Fraley left the game due to a hand injury he suffered after getting hit by a pitch. The Reds manager explained why he was so angry after the game.

"We've had a lot. At some point, enough is enough," Bell said. "We've had a lot of guys hit in the hand and that's where that came from."

Watch video of Bell breaking the chair here. Watch his entire postgame explanation below:

c

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 