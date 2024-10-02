Watch: Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds released a tribute video honoring Pete Rose on Tuesday night. The Hit King died on Monday. He was 83 years old.
Rose finished his career with 4,256 hits, three World Series Championships, 17 All-Star appearances and one MVP. He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016. There's a statue of Rose outside of Great American Ballpark.
Check out the Reds' tribute video below:
