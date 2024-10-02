Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose

Rose passed away on Monday.

James Rapien

JANUARY 1988: Pete Rose laughs at Tom Browning's comments at during the Reds Caravan.
JANUARY 1988: Pete Rose laughs at Tom Browning's comments at during the Reds Caravan. / The Enquirer/Glenn Hartong / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds released a tribute video honoring Pete Rose on Tuesday night. The Hit King died on Monday. He was 83 years old.

Rose finished his career with 4,256 hits, three World Series Championships, 17 All-Star appearances and one MVP. He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016. There's a statue of Rose outside of Great American Ballpark.

Check out the Reds' tribute video below:

