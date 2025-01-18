Inside The Reds

Watch: Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds No. 5 Prospect Cam Collier

Collier hit 20 home runs for the Dragons in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds minor league player Cam Collier serves as a baserunner during rundown drills during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds minor league player Cam Collier serves as a baserunner during rundown drills during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In Episode 19 of Queen City Reds, we sat down with Cincinnati Reds' fifth-ranked prospect Cam Collier. He's fresh off helping the Dayton Dragons reach the postseason for the first time since 2017!

Collier shares what it was like getting drafted, reveals what it was like struggling for the first time in his career, how he bounced back in a big way in 2024, winning Futures Game MVP, and so much more.

Plus, he gives us an inside look at his goals for 2025. Don’t miss this in-depth interview with one of the Reds’ top prospects!

Watch the entire interview and subscribe to Queen City Reds below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

