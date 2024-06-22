Inside The Reds

Watch: Jeimer's Candelario's Second Home Run Of The Night Heard On All Broadcasts

Candelario hit his 13th and 14th home runs of the season on Friday night.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (3) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (3) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Friday night.

Jeimer Candelario was a big reason why. He hit solo home runs in his first two at-bats of the game. They were his seventh and eighth of the month and his 13th and 14th of the season.

Candelario has been the Reds' hottest and most consistent hitter in June.

Watch and listen to the broadcast and radio calls of his second home run below:

