The Reds traded for Gavin Lux on Monday night.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) runs home to score against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Reds traded for Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux on Monday night.

MLB Network Analyst Jon Morosi discussed the Lux trade and how he fits with the Reds.

"I am also intrigued by what he can do at third base," Morosi said. "As we know, the Reds expect to have Matt McLain back. Elly De La Cruz is probably the most fixed person on this infield when talking about one particular spot. Candelario can play either corner. They have got Noelvi Marte coming back. That's a really intriguing combo over at third base. If you have Lux batting against righties and Marte batting against lefties."

Morosi is bullish on the 2025 Cincinnati Reds.

"With a healthy Matt McLain, I am a believer the Reds have as much as a shot to win this division as anybody else."

