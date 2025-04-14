Watch: MLB Analyst Has High Praise for Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene
Since July of 2024, Hunter Greene has been one of the best pitchers in baseball and has an ERA of just 1.00 over that time.
Greene tossed seven scoreless innings on Sunday against the Pirates and has not given up a run over his last 18 2/3 innings.
"I didn't add any new pitches this offseason," Green told MLB Network's Mark DeRosa in spring training. "Refining. Trying to make them sharper make them look the same and be able to play off of each other...That's a great sign of a really good pitcher, being able to throw your third best pitch in any count."
Opponents are hitting just .174 against Greene since the start of the 2024 season, which ranks first in all of Major League Baseball.
"First pitch strike percentage, he's up there with the best of them," DeRosa said, "He is pounding the zone 74 percent of the time. We saw Tarik Skubal took a career jump when he just started saying my stuff plays in the zone and I am going to get after it. That's exactly what Greene has done."
You can watch MLB Network's full segment on Greene below:
