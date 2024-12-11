Watch: Reds Manager Terry Francona Joins MLB Network to Discuss Roster, Brady Singer Trade and More
Reds manager Terry Francona joined MLB Network at the Winter Meetings to talk about why he went to Cincinnati, adding Brady Singer to the rotation and more.
Francona believes the Reds have a young, talented roster, but said their youth is not going to be an excuse to keep them from winning.
"They remind me a lot of Cleveland a couple years ago, young, athletic, they seem like really good kids," Francona said. "I think they want to get good. You like to think you could make a difference."
When asked about acquiring Brady Singer, Francona praised the right-hander and his ability to pitch a lot of innings.
"It's 170 innings," Francona said. "In today's game, you don't see that very often. It's been three years in a row. He will take some of the heat off these younger pitchers."
Francona seems like he's going to have a different approach than former manager David Bell when it comes to letting pitchers face a lineup for the third time.
"When you got a pitcher out there that is rolling, there is nothing better than letting him figure out how to get through that lineup the third time," Francona said. "It's amazing because when he stays out there, all of a sudden, your bullpen gets better, too."
You can watch the full interview below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast