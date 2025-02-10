Watch: Reds Top-Ranked Prospect Chase Burns Throws First Bullpen Session of Spring Training
Reds Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Monday morning, including top prospect Chase Burns.
The Reds selected Burns with the second overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The right-hander was 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 100 innings at Wake Forest last season
He didn’t pitch in any game action for the Reds' minor league affiliates in 2024, but if the team follows a development path similar to Rhett Lowder’s last year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him begin the season in High-A Dayton.
Check out video of Burns' bullpen session below. For pictures of the session, go here.
