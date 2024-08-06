Inside The Reds

WATCH: Reds Trade Deadline Breakdown, Analyzing Their Offensive Struggles

We discuss the Reds' trade deadline deals and so much more.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) speaks to umpire Nic Lentz (59) in the second inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) speaks to umpire Nic Lentz (59) in the second inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

In this episode of Queen City Reds, we discuss the following:

- Trade deadline thoughts.
- Reds offensive struggles.
- Fernando Cruz' struggles.
- David Bell's future.
- Noevli Marte's struggles.
- Hunter Greene's dominance.
- How far off are the Reds?

Watch the episode below and be sure to subscribe!

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/News