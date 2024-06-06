Inside The Reds

WATCH: Spencer Steer's Home Run Heard on all Broadcasts

The ninth-inning home run was Steer's seventh on the season.

Greg Kuffner

May 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer (7) flies out to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Andy Pages (44) in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
May 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer (7) flies out to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Andy Pages (44) in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Reds beat the Rockies 12-7 on Wednesday afternoon. Spencer Steer's ninth-inning go-ahead home run was a big reason why.

On an 0-1 count and with two outs in the inning and a man on second, Steer sent a ball deep in the left field seats to give the Reds an 8-7 lead.

Watch the home run below, including the Reds and Rockies TV and radio calls for the clutch hit with the game on the line:

