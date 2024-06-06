WATCH: Spencer Steer's Home Run Heard on all Broadcasts
The ninth-inning home run was Steer's seventh on the season.
In this story:
The Reds beat the Rockies 12-7 on Wednesday afternoon. Spencer Steer's ninth-inning go-ahead home run was a big reason why.
On an 0-1 count and with two outs in the inning and a man on second, Steer sent a ball deep in the left field seats to give the Reds an 8-7 lead.
Watch the home run below, including the Reds and Rockies TV and radio calls for the clutch hit with the game on the line:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
Published