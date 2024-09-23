Inside The Reds

Will He Stay or Go? Reds President Nick Krall Sheds Light on Derek Johnson's Future After David Bell Firing

Derek Johnson was promoted to Director of Pitching in 2021.

Cincinnati Reds pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) returns to the dugout after checking on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
The Reds fired manager David Bell on Sunday night and also parted ways with infield coach Jeff Pickler.

It doesn't sound like they plan to completely "clean house," despite the moves.

Reds President Nick Krall was asked about Derek Johnson's future with the club.

"DJ's under contract for next year and moving forward in the future," Krall said when asked about Johnson's future.

That implies that the Reds hope to keep their Director of Pitching beyond the 2024 season.

Johnson has been with the team since 2019, and the Reds' pitching staff put together a good season.

