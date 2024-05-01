The Good, Bad And Ugly From Cincinnati Reds' 6-4 Loss to San Diego Padres
The Reds lost to the Padres 6-4 on Tuesday night. They are 16-14 on the season. Here's the good, bad and ugly from the loss:
The Good
Both Stuart Fairchild and Jeimer Candelario had home runs on Tuesday night. Candelario has had two hits in back-to-back games. He has three home runs on the season. Ten of his 17 hits have gone for extra bases so far this year. He's on pace for 53 extra base hits this season.
The Bad
The Reds didn't draw a walk on Tuesday night, despite having 35 at-bats and they didn't score until the sixth inning. They also had three errors on the night, which is far too many, especially in a close game.
The Ugly
Nick Martinez pitched five innings, but also allowed five runs. Martinez hasn’t been the most productive starter, but with Frankie Montas injured, he'll continue to pitch every fifth day. Hopefully he can get more comfortable as the season goes on and give the Reds another reliable starting option—even when Montas returns from injury.
