Cincinnati Reds Acquire Starting Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade Involving Jonathan India

Brady Singer went 9-13 with a 3.71 ERA in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 18, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) throws to first to get Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (not pictured) out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have traded Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to the Kansas City Royals for Brady Singer.

Singer went 9-13 with a 3.71 ERA in 2024 and has a 4.28 ERA over five seasons with the Royals.

The 28-year-old adds depth and strength to a Reds rotation already featuring standout talents like Rhett Lowder, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, Hunter Greene, and Nick Martinez.

