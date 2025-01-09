Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Avoid Arbitration With Gavin Lux and Jose Trevino

The Reds traded for Lux and Trevino this offseason.

Greg Kuffner

Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) reacts after being caught in a double play during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The newest Reds, Gavin Lux and Jose Trevino, avoided arbitration on Thursday, agreeing to new deals.

Lux and the Reds agreed to a $3.325 million deal, while Trevino agreed to a $3.425 million deal.

The Reds acquired Gavin Lux from the Dodgers on Monday and acquired Trevino from the Yankees in December.

Lux expects to play multiple positions defensively, and Trevino will fill the backup catcher role.

Mark Feinsand was the first to report the Lux deal. Jon Heyman reported the Trevino deal.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

