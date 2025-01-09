Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Avoid Arbitration With Nick Lodolo and Jake Fraley

A good sign!

Greg Kuffner

Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images / Albert Cesare-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds have secured the futures of two key players, reaching agreements with standout pitcher Nick Lodolo and reliable outfielder Jake Fraley, thereby avoiding arbitration.

Fraley and the Reds agreed to a $3.125 million deal. Lodolo and the Reds agreed on a $1.975 million deal.

Despite both coming off injury-riddled seasons, Fraley and Lodolo remain integral to the Reds' core and are eager to play a significant role in the team's success in 2025.

Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer was the first to report the news.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

