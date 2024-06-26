Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Promote Graham Ashcraft, Noelvi Marte Returned From Rehab Assignment

The Reds made a flurry of moves on Wednesday morning.

James Rapien

May 31, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-USA TODAY Sports
May 31, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-USA TODAY Sports / Melissa Tamez-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Graham Ashcraft is back. The Reds officially called him up from Triple-A and he'll start on Wednesday against the Pirates (full preview here).

Meanwhile, Cincinnati optioned Yosver Zulueta to Triple-A Louisville. They also returned Noelvi Marte from his rehab assignment. Marte is eligible to return to the big league club on Thursday, June 27.

