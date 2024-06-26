Cincinnati Reds Promote Graham Ashcraft, Noelvi Marte Returned From Rehab Assignment
The Reds made a flurry of moves on Wednesday morning.
CINCINNATI — Graham Ashcraft is back. The Reds officially called him up from Triple-A and he'll start on Wednesday against the Pirates (full preview here).
Meanwhile, Cincinnati optioned Yosver Zulueta to Triple-A Louisville. They also returned Noelvi Marte from his rehab assignment. Marte is eligible to return to the big league club on Thursday, June 27.
