Report: Cincinnati Reds Sign 17-Year-Old French Outfielder to Deal
The Cincinnati Reds have signed 17-year-old French outfielder/first baseman Jordan Ouanyou from France, according to Ben Badler of Baseball America.
The 17-year-old slashed .421/.520/.684 in the under-18 European Championship last year. He will join the organization at the Dominican Summer League.
In January 2025, Ouanyou received an invitation from the Reds to train at their Dominican Republic academy.
"Jordan Ouanyou is a source of inspiration for all young French talents, and his journey with the Cincinnati Reds marks an important milestone in his development," the Technical Director for the French Baseball and Softball Federation, Stephen Lesfargues said. "We wish him all the best in this unique experience!"
