By the Numbers: The Rockies At Coors Field -- On the Mound, At the Plate

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies have been hot -- an 11-3 beginning to the 60-game season.

They have been cold -- and ensuing 2-12 funk.

And then a sweep of what became a three-game visit to Arizona to open this week.

Now what?

Now comes the real test for the Rockies in their bid for one of the eight post-season spots in the National League. They have been in the elite eight since the opening week of the season.

But. ... 

In their upcoming 21-game stretch, beginning this weekend with a four-game visit by the Padres to Coors Field, the Rockies playing 16 of their next 21 games against the two teams ahead of them in the NL West -- the Dodgers and the Padres -- and welcome the best-in-the-AL A's to Coors Field for two games Sept. 15-16.

Here's the kicker, 14 of the next 21 games are at Coors Field. In the past, that would be seen as a blessing, but this is 2020. Nothing is normal in the world of baseball.

While the Rockies are a respectable 9-7 on the road this season they are 7-8 at Coors Field. The Rockies have had a winning record at Coors Field in 19 the first 25 years the facility has been open. 

And success at home has been a critical favor in each of the five seasons the Rockies have advanced to the post-season.

comforts

The Rockies have a slightly higher ERA than the visitors (6.13 to 6.12). And they have converted 6 of 7 save opportunities compared to 5-of-8 for visiting teams.

But the record is the record. and the next 24 days are critical for the Rockies, who play 15 of their next 21 games at home before closing out the season with four games each at San Francisco and Arizona, which are the two teams behind the Rockies in the NL West standings.

visitors

Kyle Freeland has been a bright spot at Coors Field in his strong rebound from the nightmare of 2019. He is only 1-0 in three starts, but he has a 2.29 ERA and has allowed only a .239 average. The only other starter with an ERA below 5.00 at Coors Field is Antonio Senzatela, who is 1-0 in two starts with a 4.50 ERA.

starters

A reliever's ERA can be misleading giving the limited innings they have pitched at Coors Field this year, but among pitchers on the active roster, Daniel Bard has a bullpen-best 4.05 ERA, and only two other relievers have an ERA below 5.40 -- Jairo Diaz (4.76) and Carlos Estevez (4.91).

A significant number, however is the 6-for-6 effort of relievers in save situations, including Diaz going 3-for-3.

relief

While over time, it has been apparent that the better the ERA at Coors Field the better opportunity for the Rockies to win. Offensively, however, consider that the Rockies hit .316 at Coors Field in 1995, when they made their post-season debut.

That's the eighth highest Coors Field average in franchise history -- the highest of any year in which the Rockies advance to the post-season. In fact, the Rockies, in 2018 and 2019 the Rockies batting average at home ranked 23rd and 24th out of the 25 full seasons they have played at Coors field.

Right now, at .310, the 2020 Rockies would rank 10th.

offense

Charlie Blackmon has enjoyed the initial games at Coors this year, hitting .441 with 17 RBI and 12 runs scored. He leads the team in average and RIB and is second in runs scored to Trevor Story (14), who hits ahead of Blackmon in the lineup. 

plate
