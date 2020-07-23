3's Company: Catchers Butera and Diaz Join Wolters on Rockies 40-Man Roster

Elias Diaz and Drew Butera, both right-handed hitters and both catchers, came to spring training inFebruary hoping to win a battle for the back up job with the Rockies behind left-handed-hitting Tony Wolters.

Well, it's time to break camp, and after a COVID-19 interrupted spring training that has left MLB with a 60-game regular season, and expanded rosters to 30 players for the first two weeks of a season that begins on Tuesday, both Diaz and Butera were informed on Wednesday that they will open the season in the big leagues.

"With the 30-man roster it gives us a lot of flexibility with those three guys," said manager Bud Black. "With an extended bench, if we feel we need to pinch hit for one of the catchers it gives us an opportunity. I like some of the matchups that each catcher brings with a certain starting pitcher.

"With Elias, he's new to the organization. He's getting to know the pitching staff. ... We felt with Drew and Tony, their experience with our group, and Elias coming on as a free agent with his upside moving forward, at this moment, three catchers was the way to go."

With a relatively inexperienced pitching staff, it also gives Black some flexibility in terms of breaking in Diaz.

Wolters has the better part of four years on the Rockies roster, including full seasons the last three. Butera has had limited time at the big league level, but the 36-year-old son of former big-league catcher Sal Butera, has been in the Rockies organization for the two most recent of his 15 professional seasons.

And in those two years at Triple-A Albuquerque, he developed a relationship with the bulk of the pitchers who make up the Rockies 2020 Opening Day pitching staff -- or would be in line to be called up if a need arises.

Over that stretch with the Isotopes he has worked with starting pitchers Antonio Senzatela, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Jeff Hoffman, Kyle Freeland, Jon Gray, Peter Lambert, and Ryan Castellani, and relievers Scott Oberg, Jairo Diaz, Jesus Tinoco, Yency Almonte, Logan Cozar, and Phillip Diehl.

"It is gratifying to see the work I put in pay off," he said. "There is still a lot of work to be done. We are just getting started. There are other goals we have as a team. That's to get to the World Series and win it."

Butera knows that feeling. He was behind the plate and caught the final pitch for the Kansas City Royals in the 12-inning, Game 5 victory that gave the Royals the 2015 World Championship.

A career .200 hitter in 1,266 big-league at-bats, Butera opened eyes with the Rockies this spring, hitting for average and power.

"I don't think I made any major changes, just fine tuning some things, getting back to a good approach," said Butera. "At Triple-A (last year) I found a good rhythm. I found my swing of (2016, 2017). When I got called up last year (in September) I got a little big, tried to do too much."

And he had his usual input from his father, Sal, who had a career not unlike Drew. The elder Butera, currently a scout with Toronto, was a part of the 1987 World Champion Twins, one of five teams he played for in a career that saw him appear in 359 games over a nine-year span.

"Dad and I have a good connection," said Butera. "Anything in baseball I can go through, he's been through, sometimes more than once. It's really a blessing to have him to bounce ideas off.

"If I am sitting on the edge, about to go crazy, he always has the ability to calm me down, make me feel better and comfortable with myself and ability."

Diaz's career hasn't been a lot different than Butera, other than the fact he spent the past 11 years with one organization -- Pittsburgh. He did spent time in the big leagues each of the last five years with the Pirates, appearing in 250 big-league games, including 101 a year ago.