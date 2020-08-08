4 X 4: Blackmon Rockin' and Rollin', Offense In Gear

Charlie Blackmon has an 11-game hitting streak and it's a hot streak. He extended the streak in Friday's 8-4 victory against the Seattle Mariners. Blackmon was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Blackmon, who was hitless in the first two games of the season, has hit .500 (22 for 44) with 10 runs scored, two doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI in the 11 games since. Despite those two hitless games to start the season he is hitting .423 overall, second in MLB to Giants' shortstop Donovan Solano (.457).

Blackmon is not the only Rockies hitter on a roll. Daniel Murphy has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 10-for-24 with three home runs, nine RBI and a walk. Murphy has homered in each of the last two games, driving in six runs. He had a two-run pinch-hit blast that keyed a Rockies victory against the Giants on Thursday, and drove in four runs with a single and home run in Seattle on Friday night.

The Rockies advanced to the post-season in both 2017 and 2018. Maybe it is a coincidence, but since June 1, 2017, the Rockies are 7-1 against the Mariners, a drastic improvement from the 15-21 they were previously in inter-league games with Seattle.

The effort of starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela underscored the success of late. The Rockies have a 3.41 ERA in the last eight games against Seattle compared to 6.09 in the previous 37 meetings between the two teams.

The Rockies offense has been clicking this season. They ahve scored five or more runs in a game 10 times this season, tied with the Padres for the MLB lead. They also have 10 or more hits in a game seven times, which is the most among the 30 teams in MLB.