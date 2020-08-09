4 x 4: Castellani Has Night to Remember in Seattle

Ryan Castellani had a memorable big-league debut on Saturday night. Castellani was the Rockies starting pitcher in their 5-0 win at Seattle. Castellani worked four hitless innings. The only Mariner to reach base was hit by a pitch. He became the first Rockies starting pitcher to make his big-league debut and not allow a hit.

Juan Acevedo allowed one hit in five innings of his debut on April 30, 1995. The only Rockies pitcher to have a no-hitter through the first four innings of his debut was Mark Brownson, who had a no-hitter for five innings at Houston on July 21, 1998. Astros pitcher Mike Hampton doubled leading off the sixth, according to Stats, Inc.

Of the 16 times a Rockies rookie pitcher has allowed two or fewer hits in a start, only three have come in the pitcher's debut -- Castellani on Saturday, Drew Pomeranz Sept. 1, 2011 against the Reds, and Antonio Senzatela on April 6, 2017 against the Brewers.

Charlie Blackmon may have been hitless in his first two games of the season, but the numbers would never indicate that. Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 12 games in which he has collected 25 hits.

He leads MLB in hits even though the Rockies have played fewer games (14) than 17 other MLB teams. Blackman is hitting .543 during his streak with 11 runs scored, four doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI. Saturday marked the 117th 3-hit game of his career.

Blackmon leads MLB with the 25 hits, leads the NL with 18 RBI, one fewer than Aaron Judge of the Yankees, and is second in MLB with a .450 batting average, 16 points behind Donovan Solano of the Giants, and 57 points ahead of DJ LaMahieu of the Yankees.

Daniel Murphy is putting the struggles of his Rockies debut to rest. The veteran infielder is healthy this year, and he is hitting. He went into Sunday not only with a .372 average, but with 11 RBI in 43 at-bats.

A year ago, Murphy suffered a fractured left index finger in the second game of the season. He sat out the next 25 games but the break was not fully healed,and it impacted him all season.

This year, he's healthy and hitting.

While Castellani worked four hitless innings in his debut, he had a no-decision in what was a tag-team effort by the Rockies in what is only the eighth time the Mariners have been limited to two or fewer hits by an NL team -- the second time by the Rockies.

After Castellani's four innings, Jeff Hoffman, who was credited with the win, allowed the only hit -- a two-out single in the sixth by J.P. Crawford. Hoffman worked three innings with Yency Almonte pitching the eighth and Phillip Diehl the ninth.

Josh Fogg went the distance in the two-hit effort by the Rockies against the Mariners on June 30, 2006. Both games were played in Seattle.