4X4: Familiar Face -- Tyler Anderson -- Faces Rockies Thursday

Tracy Ringolsby

Tyler Anderson was the Rockies' first-round draft choice in 2011. He battled injuries during his time in Colorado, which led to him being put on waivers and claimed by the Giants after the 2019 season.

In the last four years, he was 18-24 with a 4.69 ERA in 73 games, 71 starts, for the Rockies. He also had six stints on the Injured List, including being played on the 60-day IL three times.

He actually had better numbers at Coors Field than he did on the road. In 40 appearances, 39 starts, at Coors Field he was 11-13 with a 4.23 ERA. In 33 appearances, 32 starts, on the road he was 7-11 with a 5.31 ERA.

Jon Gray has had his problems against Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, who haunted Gray again on Wednesday night with a three-run home run that erased a 2-0 Rockies lead and sent the Giants on their way to a 4-3 Giants victory.

The key blow? A three-run home run by Belt that put the Giants up 3-2 in the fourth inning. He also doubled against Gray in the sixth inning and scored the Giants' final run in the sixth inning. 

Nolan Arenado has hit a home run in each of the first three games of the series with the Giants, the ninth time in his career he has homered in three-or-more consecutive games. It is also the second time he has had a home run streak of three-or-more games specially against the Giants. He delivered in four consecutive Rockies games against the Giants June 28-Sept. 5, 2015.

He leads active players with 31 career home runs against the Giants, five more than No. 2, current Rockies teammate Matt Kemp, who has hit 26. Rockies outfielder charlie Blackmon is No. 7 on the list with 16 career home runs against the Giants.

The Giants are only 93-124 all-time at Coors Field, but while they have the eighth-best Coors Field record of National League teams it is worth nothing that the only visiting NL team with a winning record at Coors Field is Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 115-102 all-time at Coors Field. 

No NL team has more problems at Coors Field than the Brewers, who are 29-48 all-time, a .377 winning percentage that is 21 points behind the Marlins.

