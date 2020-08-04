4x4: Nolan Arenado Takes Another Step Up The Ladder of Rockies All-Time HR Kings

Nolan Arenado is among the elite players of his era -- and on a pace to become the elite of the eliltest in Rockies history.

It all comes down to two things -- if he decides to remain a Rockie and if he stays healthy. Arenado does have the option to opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. What happens with the Rockies in this COVID-19 shortened season and then what happens next year will be key factors in his decision.

But what nobody can deny is:

Arenado's two-run home run in the midst of a five-run sixth inning that sent the Rockies on their way to a 7-6 victory against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on Monday night.

It came in his ninth game of the season -- 33rd at-bat. That is the second longest season-opening home run drought in Arenado's career, which is in its eighth-season. A year ago, he had the longest drought, hitting No. 1 in Game No. 16, at-bat No. 62 and against the Giants.

Three times in his career he has homered in the first game of the season, and in 2013, when he did not get called up for his big-league debut until the final weekend in April, he connected in his second big-league game -- his sixth big-league at-bat at Arizona.

It should be added that Arenado did finish the 2019 season with 41 home runs, one shy of his single-season best set in 2015, and equaling his home run total for last year.

Arenado also moved into sole possession of fourth place on the Rockies career home run list. The third baseman, who turned 29 on April 16, has 228 home runs, one ahead of Carlos Gonzalez. He is 11 back of Vinny Castilla, and 141 home runs shy of the clubs all-time leader -- Todd Helton. Larry Walker sits between Helton and Arenado with 258 -- 30 more than Arenado.

Arenado has reached 228 home runs in 4,396 plate appearances, which ranks 7th on the Rockies all-time list, and is less than half as many plate appearances as the 9,453 Helton had in his career.

Arenado's latest milestone home run came against the Giants, which is fitting. It was his 29th against San Francisco, which ties him with Helton for most home runs by a Rockies player against the Giants.

It's not a surprise that Arenado's most career home runs would be against an NL West team, in light of the fact teams play more games against members of their division than they any other teams.

Consider that as well as 29 against the giants, he has hit 28 against the Dodgers, 25 against the Padres, and 24 against the Diamondbacks. His most against a team from outside the NL West? He has 12 home runs against both the Cubs and the Reds.

Arenado is fourth in home runs on the Rockies All-Time list, but seventh in plate appearances. Teammate Charlie Blackmon, who is seventh on the home run list, is ahead of Helton in plate appearances, ranking fourth.

Arenado's 4,396 plate appearances are 5,057 fewer than all-time franchise leader Todd Helton. If all goes well in this 60-game season -- which still has 49 games for the Rockies to play -- Arenado figures to finish the year fifth on the plate-appearance list.