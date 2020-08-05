Inside the Seams
4X4: When Charlie's Hot, He's Hot

Tracy Ringolsby

streakin

The Rockies are sitting atop the NL West, having won six of their last eight games, and Charlie Blackmon has been a key part of the success. 

Blackmon, after going hitless in the first two games of the season, has put together an eight-game hitting streak in which he is hitting .471. He also driven in 11 runs

YENCY ALMONTE stepped up on Tuesday night when the Rockies bullpen had been used enough that Almonte was one of only three bullpen arms manager Bud Black felt was rested.

save

After a 7 1/3 yeoman's effort from starter German Marquez, Almonte came on to get the final four outs, getting two double plays, and becoming the 75th pitcher in Rockies history to earn a save. He is one of 43 pitchers with one save for the Rockies. 

Brian Fuentes is the franchise's all-time leader with 115. Jose Jimenez, with 102 saves, is the only pitcher in Rockies history who reached double figures.

MATT KEMP was signed by the Rockies to fill a need for right-handed hitters who can make an impact. The one-time Dodger has certainly provided an early-season answer.

clutch

Signed at the start of Summer Camp, and added to the big-league roster on the eve of the season-opening game in Texas, Kemp has driven in a run in all six games in which he has had multiple at-bats. He has started in five of those games. In the other one, he pinch-hit, and then stayed in the game and got a second trip to the plate.

The Rockies are 5-1 in those games, in which Kemp has a total of eight RBI. 

NOLAN ARENADO hit a home run in his second consecutive game on Tuesday night, both have come against the Giants, and that has allowed him to move ahead of Todd Helton into No. 1 among Rockies players in career home runs against the Giants.

deep

Arenado has 30 home runs against San Francisco, his most against any team. He has hit 24 or more home runs against every team in the NL West -- which, of course, he has faced more than any other teams. 

He does ave double-figure home run totals against 11 teams total. He has 12 against the Cubs and the Reds, his most against a team from outside the NL West.

