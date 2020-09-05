SI.com
A Gray Area of Concern Lands John Gray on Injured List

Tracy Ringolsby

Jon Gray pitched himself into an upper slot in the Rockies rotation a year ago before suffering a fractured left foot that sidelined him for the final 40 days of the season.

He showed signs of building off that success initially this season, but then came a streak of inconsistency, which finally resulted in the Rockies placing Gray on the 10-day injury list retroactive to Wednesday with what was described as a right shoulder inflammation.

Gray has mentioned concerns about his lack of velocity in recent starts, and after Mondays 23-7 loss to the Giants at Coors Field in which Gray allowed seven runs in while registering only eight outs, he was re-examined and the decision was made to put him on the IL.

"After his last start his shoulder was a little tender, a little inflamed," said manager Bud Back. "That happens over time with all pitchers. Sometimes you are able to fight through it. Jon has been dealing with this for a while."

Even when he had solid efforts on the mound, he didn't have that shutdown ability of the past. In his eight starts, he had a total of 29 strikeouts in 55 innings.

"We decided it might get in the way next time out so we decided to do it now," Black said of placing Gray on the Injured List. "It has been a little up and down for Jon. This shoulder inflamation is a sign that it is a good time to shut him down."

Chi Chi Gonzalez is the logical pitcher to step into the rotation. Gonzalez had a strong finish last year, and was the fifth starter when the Rockies opened the season, but after pitching only three innings in his 2020 debut he went on the Injured List.

With Ryan Castellani having taken over the fifth spot in the rotation when Gonzalez was sidelined, Gonzalez, since he was returned to the active roster, made two relief appearances this week, allowed two earned runs in six innings -- Monday against the Padres and Wednesday against the Giants.

In the final two games in the visit to Dodger Stadium, the Rockies are scheduled to start German Marquez on Saturday and Castellani on Sunday. They would be lined up to start Kyle Freeland Monday, Gonzalez on Tuesday and Marquez on Wednesday in a three-game visit to San Diego.

Black said initially there was the hope Gray could pitch through the shoulder issue, but after Monday the decision was to give him a break.

“His last start, his shoulder was a little tender, a little inflamed, and that happens from start to start or over a period of time with all pitchers,”  Black said. “Sometimes, you’re able to fight through it.

“He’s been feeling this for a little bit -- a couple starts. He had the great start in Arizona [on Aug. 26]. It didn’t really impact him. But [this past Tuesday], there was just a little bit more general soreness. And we thought it might have some sort of constraint on his next start, so we decided to do it now.”

DAHL HEALING

David Dahl, out since Aug. 17 because of back soreness, had an impressive session with the Rockies alternate team back in Denver on Monday, creating the possibity he could join the Rockies in the next couple of days.

"Word got back to me that he felt great, the ball came off his bat and he was driving the ball," Black said.

Before going on the IL, Dahl was in an 0-for-17 slump with nine strikeouts.

