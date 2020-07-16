Charlie Blackmon's name is on the Rockies 10-Day Injured list.

It is not necessarily what it appears to be.

Under the revised rules for the shortened season, a player who contracts COVID-19 is placed on the injured list, but there is no minimum stay. Blackmon dealt with COVID-19, and was given medical clearance, which allowed him to start working out with the team this week.

He got a late start on what is a 20-day preparation period to start with. As a result, if he's not quite ready by the July 31 season-opening game in Texas, he can remain on the injured list, and the Rockies can add a player in his place.

If he is healthy, and has reached what he feels is competitive conditioning, the Rockies can activate him without him losing a day of the 60-game regular season.

Given Blackmon's conditioning and work habits, it is likely he will be ready for that July 31 opener in Texas.

Blackmon is among 38 players believed to be on the Injured List as a technicality from having suffered from COVID-19. Several teams have listed their players as suffering from an "undisclosed injury," which is b believed to be a player who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Teams do not have to disclose the nature of the injury if it is COVID-19, but players do not have a required minimum number of days on the injured list if they are COVID-19 victims.