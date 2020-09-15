Can the Rockies Put Together A Finish That Matches The Start of 2020?

Thirteen days ... 14 games ... And ground to make up.

The Rockies have seen a strong start to the season (11-3) turn into an elongated disappointment (10-22). They have gone from opening the season, battling the Dodgers for the top spot in the NL to struggling to get back into the eight-team bracket for baseball's post-season.

They woke up Tuesday morning sitting 10th in the battle for the eight post-season spots, a half-game back of Cincinnati, but more importantly 1 1/2 games behind the Giants, who are clinging to the eighth and final slot in the NL playoff picture.

Ten of their remaining 14 games are against teams that are currently in line for post-season opportunities. The A's, currently sitting as the No. 5 seed in the AL, open a two-game series at Coors Field on Tuesday night and then the Dodgers, who have a best-in-baseball 33-15 record, come to town for four games beginning Friday in the Rockies final home series of the year.

Then comes the Rockies four-game visit to San Francisco, before finishing up the season with four games at Arizona, including a Sept. 25 doubleheader.

The Rockies are a combined 12-8 against those four teams this year, having winning records against the A's (2-0), Giants (4-2) and D-backs (4-2).

The question is can they come up with a season-finishing splurge, similar to the way they opened the season?

In winning 11 of 14 games, all the pieces were in place. But since then, it's been a fire drill. There has not been a consistent element to the team.

Only five of the 17 position players who have appeared in games this year have improved on their offensive effort from the first 14 games, and while Nolan Arenado had made major strides with his batting average, the nagging left shoulder problem has taken a toll with his ability to drive the ball. He has tried to play through the situation and remains stellar in the field, but with Charlie Blackmon having cooled off drastically from his season-opening surge, the Rockies don't have the impact at the 3-4 spots they envisioned.

The offense, however, has been a minor issue compared to the pitching staff. A team that had a 2.88 staff ERA in the first 14 games of the season has a 5.50 ERA for the season. Since Aug. 9, the team ERA is 6.66 with a .307 batting average allowed. After allowing 11 home runs in 14 games, Rockies pitchers have served up 55 in the last 32.

All six pitchers who have started for the Rockies this season have seen a dramatic increased in their ERA since the first 14 games. Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela have kept their ERA below 4.00, but they both have had an ERA increase of more than a run since Aug. 9.

Two pitchers expected to be late-inning factors -- Wade Davis and Scott Oberg -- have been non-factors. Oberg has been sidelined since summer camp with a recurrent of blood clots in his right arm, putting his career in doubt. Davis was recently activated from the Injured List, having been sidelined after making only three appearances.

The one bright spot has been the emergence of 35-year-old Daniel Bard, who had gone seven years without appearing in a big-league game and had retired because of his inability to throw strikes.

After spending the last two years as a mental skills coach with Arizona, Bard has taken advantage of an opportunity to try out with the Rockies during the spring. He has moved into the ninth-inning role in the absence of Davis, and is 6-for-6 in save situations.