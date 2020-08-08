Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Write 'em Cowboy
Cooperstown Corner

Castellani's Time Has Come; Right-hander Replaces Injured Chi Chi Gonzalez in Rockies Rotation

Tracy Ringolsby

A second-round pick of the Rockies in 2014, Ryan Castellani has always been considered a prime prospect, but his development has been slowed by injuries and also an effort at one point to change his delivery from a three-quarter to over-hand motion.

The Rockies feel he is ready now.

With Chi Chi Gonzalez placed on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis, Castellani was added to the active roster Friday and will immediately step into the rotation. Castellani will start Saturday night's game in Seattle.

Castellani gets the call over Jeff Hoffman, who is currently in the Rockies bullpen and worked 1 2/3 innings on Monday and was credited with the victory in the Rockies 8-7 victory against San Francisco. 

Castellani is coming off a 2019 season in which he saw limited action for Triple-A Albuquerque because of right elbow surgery. He did, however, get in a full fall in the Arizona Fall League, where he went 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA, 20 strikeouts and seven walks in 16 2/3 innings.

“High School pitcher -- a lot of times that takes a little time to fully get grounded, to understand how you get your outs,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “With Ryan, a lot of it was his delivery, finding his correct arm slot that worked for him, and the mix of pitches -- what type of pitches that were best for him and what type of spin that he creates on his breaking pitches. Those things start to come together within the last year. He's worked awful hard.”

Castellani was on the Rockies taxi squad in their season-opening trip to Texas and Oakland before rejoining the Rockies team of reserves, which is working out daily at Metro State.

Gonzalez started Monday night against the Giants, and after working two easy innings, he gave up three runs in the third, and came out of a game the Rockies rallied to win 7-6. He, however, had stiffness the next day and it did not subside during the week. 

“It just didn’t resolve itself, so we decided to take a step back with Chi Chi,” said Black, who added that González stayed in Denver for treatment. “He's getting treatment, feels a little better today, hopefully each and every day he'll feel better and get back on the mound and work his way back to our active roster. In the meantime, we brought up Castellani.”

Comments

All Things Rockies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Listen In: Bud Black's Friday Pre-Game On Injury to Gonzalez, Saturday Debut as Starting Pitcher for Castellani and More

Castellani former second-round draft pick battled mental and mechanic problems on his delivery, but showed strong in Fall League and Rockies Camps This Year

Tracy Ringolsby

A Thought From the Past: Baseball Needs Realignment -- And 32 Teams

A regional alignment would be a boost in terms of travel and better showtimes for local television

Tracy Ringolsby

by

mlbfan

If Post-Season Started Today: Minnesota and Miami Would Be Top Seeds in 1st Round

Rockies are third-ranked NL team for post-season, the Dodgers No. 4 -- two would meet in Division Series if they win first round matchups

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Blackmon Dealt with COVID-19; Now He's Dealing at the Plate

Blackmon got a late start on Summer Camp, but made up for lost time in a hurry

Tracy Ringolsby

Friday 4X4: Rockies Head to Seattle, Looking to Claim 5th Consecutive Series Win

Rockies return to the road, still sitting atop the NL West, having won their first four series of the season

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Post-Game Conversations With Murphy, Black, Freeland And Story

Rockies discuss comeback victory against Giants, giving them wins in all four series this season

Tracy Ringolsby

The Painful Comparisons of 2020 To Seasons Past

Did the shortened training camp lead to more injuries than normal? Not really.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Manager Bud Black Said COVID-19 Regulations Becoming Part of the Norm

Bud Black says adjustments have to be made, and players, coaches and himself seem to be adapting without problems to COVID-19 regulations

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Rockies Making Early Season Impression On Oddsmakers

Rockies still third among NL West teams but have jumped from 150-to-1 to win World Series to 30-to-1

Tracy Ringolsby