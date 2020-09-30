Dahl Undergoes "Clean up" Surgery on Right Shoulder

After battling an ailing right shoulder since January, Rockies outfielder David Dahl underwent surgery on Tuesday to cleanup the joint. Dahl is expected to be ready for 2021 Spring Training.

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas said he cleaned up fraying in the labrum and a "little bit" in the rotator cuff. He also removed a bursa sac and a small bone spur.

Dahl indicated the shoulder began to bother him when he began an off-season throwing program in January, but he tried to play through it.

And in addition to the shoulder problem, Dahl was on the injured list from Aug. 19 until Sept. 9 with lower back soreness, according to Stats, Inc., and then finished the season by being placed on the injured list with the shoulder problem on Sept. 23.

A first-time All-Star in 2019, Dahl hit .183 in 24 games in 2020 with no home runs. He struck out 28 times in 93 at-bats, drawing four walks in addition to 17 hits -- 13 singles, two doubles and two triples.

“I’m very happy and relieved,” Dahl told Thomas Harding of MLB.com. “It’s nice to know what was going on in there, get to the bottom of it, get it cleaned up and just get ready to attack this offseason. I’ll rehab and be ready to go for Spring Training. I have a lot to prove. I can start rehab (Wednesday).”

Dugas of the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., Dahl’s hometown, performed the procedure. It required repairing fraying in the labrum, fixing a small area of the rotator cuff, and removing a bone spur and bursa sac -- which were causing the impingement that created the pain, Dahl said.