Friday 4X4: Rockies Head to Seattle, Looking to Claim 5th Consecutive Series Win

Having claimed each of their first four series in the abbreviated regular season, the Rockies now head to Seattle, looking to build off the season-opening success they had with visits to Texas and Oakland.

This is the ninth time that inter-league play has taken the Rockies to Seattle, where they have an all-time record of 10-12, but they are 9-8 since the Mariners moved into T-Mobile, and are 7-4 in their last four visits to the Emerald City,

A troubled team on the road in the past, the Rockies opened the season with a two-city visit to Texas and Oakland, and went 4-1, taking two of three from the Rangers and sweeping a two-game visit to Oakland.

They followed that up with a 5-2 homestand, opening by winning two of three from the Padres, and three of four from the Giants.

---

After playing seven games at Coors Field and five others on the road, the Rockies have shown up strong on the mound. They arrive in Seattle on Friday night with a 3.11 ERA in their first 11 games, sixth lowest in MLB, and the third lowest in the National League.

One of the team with a lower ERA is Oakland at 3.05. The A's are 9-4. Two of those losses were dealt to them by the Rockies, who swept the abbreviated series in Oakland. The Rockies have won their first four series of the season, taking 2 of 3 at Texas, 2 of 3 from the Padres and 3 of 4 from the Giants, both at Coors Field.

---

Daniel Murphy got the call as a pinch-hitter on Thursday, and delivered a two-run home run, which keyed a five-run inning that erased a two-run deficit to the Giants and set the stage for the Rockies 6-4 victory.

Murphy became the first pinch-hitter this season to hit a home run, and his two RBI gave the Rockies four pinch-hit RBI this season, tied with Tampa Bay for the major-league lead in pinch-hit RBI. The Padres are third with three RBI in the pinch. Fourteen teams did not have a pinch-hit RBI in the first two weeks of the season.

---

The Rockies may rank fifth in the NL in home runs with 17, but they are second in in slugging percentage at .438, six points behind the Dodgers and one point ahead of the Padres. That's right, the NL West has teams with the three highest slugging percentages in the NL. The Giants rank eighth among the 30 MLB teams at .399. Arizona ranks 14th at .339, ahead of only the Pirates, who check in at .312.