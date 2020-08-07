Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Write 'em Cowboy
Cooperstown Corner

Friday 4X4: Rockies Head to Seattle, Looking to Claim 5th Consecutive Series Win

Tracy Ringolsby

Having claimed each of their first four series in the abbreviated regular season, the Rockies now head to Seattle, looking to build off the season-opening success they had with visits to Texas and Oakland.

dome

This is the ninth time that inter-league play has taken the Rockies to Seattle, where they have an all-time record of 10-12, but they are 9-8 since the Mariners moved into T-Mobile, and are 7-4 in their last four visits to the Emerald City,

A troubled team on the road in the past, the Rockies opened the season with a two-city visit to Texas and Oakland, and went 4-1, taking two of three from the Rangers and sweeping a two-game visit to Oakland. 

They followed that up with a 5-2 homestand, opening by winning two of three from the Padres, and three of four from the Giants.

---

armed

After playing seven games at Coors Field and five others on the road, the Rockies have shown up strong on the mound. They arrive in Seattle on Friday night with a 3.11 ERA in their first 11 games, sixth lowest in MLB, and the third lowest in the National League.

One of the team with a lower ERA is Oakland at 3.05. The A's are 9-4. Two of those losses were dealt to them by the Rockies, who swept the abbreviated series in Oakland. The Rockies have won their first four series of the season, taking 2 of 3 at Texas, 2 of 3 from the Padres and 3 of 4 from the Giants, both at Coors Field.

---

pinch

Daniel Murphy got the call as a pinch-hitter on Thursday, and delivered a two-run home run, which keyed a five-run inning that erased a two-run deficit to the Giants and set the stage for the Rockies 6-4 victory.

Murphy became the first pinch-hitter this season to hit a home run, and his two RBI gave the Rockies four pinch-hit RBI this season, tied with Tampa Bay for the major-league lead in pinch-hit RBI. The Padres are third with three RBI in the pinch. Fourteen teams did not have a pinch-hit RBI in the first two weeks of the season.

---

deep

The Rockies may rank fifth in the NL in home runs with 17, but they are second in in slugging percentage at .438, six points behind the Dodgers and one point ahead of the Padres. That's right, the NL West has teams with the three highest slugging percentages in the NL. The Giants rank eighth among the 30 MLB teams at .399. Arizona ranks 14th at .339, ahead of only the Pirates, who check in at .312.

Comments

All Things Rockies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Thought From the Past: Baseball Needs Realignment -- And 32 Teams

A regional alignment would be a boost in terms of travel and better showtimes for local television

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Post-Game Conversations With Murphy, Black, Freeland And Story

Rockies discuss comeback victory against Giants, giving them wins in all four series this season

Tracy Ringolsby

The Painful Comparisons of 2020 To Seasons Past

Did the shortened training camp lead to more injuries than normal? Not really.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Manager Bud Black Said COVID-19 Regulations Becoming Part of the Norm

Bud Black says adjustments have to be made, and players, coaches and himself seem to be adapting without problems to COVID-19 regulations

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Rockies Making Early Season Impression On Oddsmakers

Rockies still third among NL West teams but have jumped from 150-to-1 to win World Series to 30-to-1

Tracy Ringolsby

4X4: Familiar Face -- Tyler Anderson -- Faces Rockies Thursday

Tyler Anderson was the Rockies first-round draft choice in 2011; Giants claimed him off waivers last fall

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Jon Gray On Challenge of Brandon Belt

Rockies Wednesday post-game, including media sessions with Jon Gray, Bud Black and Tony Wolters

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Started Today: Marlins Back On Field -- and Winning; No. 2 NL Seed

Rockies have slipped to No. 3 slot behind Cubs and Marlins in NL post-season standings

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Kyle Freeland Discusses Addition of Changeup and Curveball to Arsenal

Kyle Freeland adjusted his delivery, added to his pitch selection and came with a determination after last year's disappointment.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Charlie Blackmon Finding a Comfort Zone Hitting Third

Blackmon's arrival at Summer Camp was delayed by count with COVID-19, but he is showing no negative signs on the field of play

Tracy Ringolsby