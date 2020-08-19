SI.com
Inside the Seams
From Stats, Inc.: Did you know. . . Rockies vs. Astros

Tracy Ringolsby

The Astros won back-to-back 2-1 games against the Rockies in Houston on Monday and Tuesday, going 11 innings to pull out the victory on Tuesday. Shouldn't be a surprise, however.

The Astros lead the NL with 120 one-run games this season. the Rockies, Padres and Giants are tied for second with nine.

And. ...

With the back-to-back wins against the Rockies, the Astros have won seven in a row against the Rockies for the third time. They also own seven in a row from the Rockies Oct. 1, 2004 through June 27, 2015, and May 29, 2013 through June 24, 2018.

Known for power because of hitter-friendly ballparks, neither the Astros nor the Rockies have flexed their muscles this season. In terms of scoring runs via the home run in 2020, Arizona ranks 30th in MLB at 26.1 percent, the Rangers rank second at 32.9, Astros third at 33.6, Red Sox fourth at 34.6, and the Rockies fifth at 34.7. 

The Rockies have allowed the lowest percentage of runs on home runs -- 32 percent (32 of 100).

Two of the biggest reductions in walks per nine innings are Framber Valdez, who is the Astros' starting pitcher on Wednesday, and Antonio Senzatela, who worked eight shutout innings for the Rockies at Houston on Tuesday.

Valdez leads the majors with a reduction of 3.32 walks per nine innings -- from 5.60 a year ago to 2.28 this season. Senzatela ranks third at 2.66 -- from 4.11 a year ago to 1.45 this year. No. 2 in MLB is Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox, who has cut his walks by 3.01 per nine innings.

Rookie Ryan Castellani, who starts on Wednesday for the Rockies, had struck out 10 and allowed two hits and one run in his first two starts. The last time a pitcher had a better showing in his first two starts? Pete Richert struck out 12 and gave up two hits in his first two starts for the Dodgers back in 1962. 

In the Rockies 2-1, 11-inning loss at Houston on Tuesday, they failed to score a runner from third with one out in the 11th. Surprising? Well, the Rockies have had 46 runners reach third with fewer than two outs this season, and 29 have scored -- 63 percent. That's the fourth best percentage in MLB, second best in the NL. The Twins lead MLB at 67.6 percent followed by the Blue Jays (64.3 percent), the Phillies (63.9 percent) and the Rockies. 

Source for all notes: Stats, Inc.

