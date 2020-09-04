From Stats Inc.: Rockies Are Suffering The Dodger Blues

From the offices of Stats, Inc.:

The Dodgers have had the Rockies’ number over the last few seasons.

o Dodgers have won 23 of last 27 meetings against the Rockies

o Ties Dodgers’ best 27-game span vs. any opp in divisional era (1978-80 vs. Giants, 2001-05 vs. Pirates)

o Won 16 of last 17 home meetings

o Dodgers’ best 17-game home span vs. any opp since 1978-81 vs. Expos (also 16 of 17)

o 9-0-1 in last 10 series

o Ties longest unbeaten streak by either team in Col-LAD matchup – Dodgers also had 10 straight from 2008-10

o 87 home runs since 2018

o Most by any NL team vs. any opponent over span

o +30 HR differential (87-57) is also best in NL

If the Dodgers win on Friday, they would tie the best 40-game start in franchise history, having started 30-10 in 1888, 1955 and 1977.

The Dodgers have outscored their opponents by 98 runs in their 39 games this season. Since World War II, the only teams with a run differential that high through 40 games all made the World Series.

Best Run Differential in First 40 Games of Season - Since WWII

No one would have expected Charlie Blackmon to continue his torrid pace to start the season, but his decline after hitting .500 through 17 games has been steep.

The four runs are Blackmon’s fewest in a 19-game span since August 26 to September 15, 2014 (four).

Since joining the Dodgers in 2018, Max Muncy has slugged .748 in 35 games against Colorado -- third highest slugging percentage against an opponent in the NL since 2018.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story ranks fifth on the list against the Diamondbacks.

Dustin May, making his last start before turning 23 on Sunday, has allowed two runs or fewer in all seven starts this season. Only four other pitchers age 22 or younger in the modern era have started a season with such a streak.

After a 15/3 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first three starts of the season, May has eight strikeouts and six walks over his last four starts.

May’s 2.56 K/BB for the season is second lowest among the 23 pitchers with a sub-3.00 ERA in at least 30 IP (Dallas Keuchel, 2.50).