From Stats, Inc.: Rockies vs. Padres Can Light Up Coors Field Scoreboard

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies and Padres combined for 184 runs in their 10 meetings at Coors Field last season. It had been 89 years since two teams lit up the scoreboard at a ballpark in such a fashion.

Most Combined Runs by Two Teams at One Park in Season

runs

Rockies pitching is off to its best start through five games in club history.

6games

Both Colorado and San Diego have players at the top of their lineups who can get on base.

obp

Jon Gray will be making his 20 career start against the Padres. Only four pitchers have had more than Gray’s 139 career strikeouts against San Diego through their 20 start.

ks

Charlie Blackmon had a blast against the Padres last year, literally, knocking nine balls out of the park.

hr

Eight of Blackmon’s nine home runs against San Diego last season came at home. No other player has hit as many as eight home runs in home games against the Padres in a single season.

Garrett Richards will be making his first career pitching appearance against the Rockies. If he has the same success against them as he has had against the other NL West teams he has faced, Colorado’s batters will be in for a fight.

era

Wil Myers has a career 1.044 OPS against the Rockies, third highest among active players with at least 150 plate appearances versus Colorado.

ops

Myers has torched the Rockies both on the road (1.083 OPS) and at home (1.005 OPS).

Memories: 5 Rockies Home Opener Worth Remembering

Rockies won't have a sellout for the home opener for the first time in franchise history -- No fans allowed because of COVID-19.

Tracy Ringolsby

Comforts of Coors: Jon Gray Finds a Comfort Zone in What is Known as a Hitter's Park

Jon Gray starts the Rockies home opener, hoping to build off his career-long success in a ballpark that other pitchers consider a nightmare

Tracy Ringolsby

Phillies Hit With COVID-19 Issues; Weekend Series Put on Hold

MLB making plans for adjustments in schedules in light of Phillies joining Marlins with COVID-19 challenges

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Rotation Has Them In Line to Make a Run at October

Young in years, the Rockies rotation has the experience to be considered a veteran contingent

Tracy Ringolsby

Quick Hits: Rockies Looking for Sweep in Oakland

Rockies in Oakland for final tuneup before returning to Coors Field for home opener on Friday

Tracy Ringolsby

Bottoms Up: Rockies See Depth to Lineup That Provides Promise for 2020

The bottom four in Rockies lineup provided the impetus in 8-3 victory at Oakland

Tracy Ringolsby

Who's Going to Be 1st Manager Fired? The odds are . . .

Oddsmakers says most secure managers are Francona, Cash, Tingler and Baker

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc.: Rockies vs. A's: Get Out the Broom

A's-Rockies: Match-up featuring two most productive left side of an infield in MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

Cooperstown: 1980s Brought a New Design to Uniforms

Check out this week's newsletter from Cooperstown -- from uniform to Quisenberry to RJ

Tracy Ringolsby

Charlie Blackmon Was Back in Texas Last Week, Where His Life In Baseball Changed Dramatically

Blackmon was a sore-armed, left-handed reliever who spent the summer before his senior year at Georgia Tech proving he could hit, and run, and throw

Tracy Ringolsby