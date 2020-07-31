From Stats, Inc.: Rockies vs. Padres Can Light Up Coors Field Scoreboard

The Rockies and Padres combined for 184 runs in their 10 meetings at Coors Field last season. It had been 89 years since two teams lit up the scoreboard at a ballpark in such a fashion.

Most Combined Runs by Two Teams at One Park in Season

Rockies pitching is off to its best start through five games in club history.

Both Colorado and San Diego have players at the top of their lineups who can get on base.

Jon Gray will be making his 20 career start against the Padres. Only four pitchers have had more than Gray’s 139 career strikeouts against San Diego through their 20 start.

Charlie Blackmon had a blast against the Padres last year, literally, knocking nine balls out of the park.

Eight of Blackmon’s nine home runs against San Diego last season came at home. No other player has hit as many as eight home runs in home games against the Padres in a single season.

Garrett Richards will be making his first career pitching appearance against the Rockies. If he has the same success against them as he has had against the other NL West teams he has faced, Colorado’s batters will be in for a fight.

Wil Myers has a career 1.044 OPS against the Rockies, third highest among active players with at least 150 plate appearances versus Colorado.

Myers has torched the Rockies both on the road (1.083 OPS) and at home (1.005 OPS).