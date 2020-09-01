From the Offices of Stats, Inc.: Grandview Alum Gausman Making a Striking Impact with Giants

From the offices of Stats, Inc.:

San Francisco held onto Kevin Gausman at the trade deadline. The Grandview High School alum has averaged 13.07 strikeouts per nine innings in six starts with the Giants, one of the highest rates by any pitcher in his first six starts with a team in the modern era.

MLB, Highest K/9 in First 6 Starts with Team – Since 1901

(minimum 30 IP)

Kerry Wood, ChC 15.20 (4/12/1998 - 5/11/1998)

Mark Prior, ChC 13.37 (5/22/2002 - 6/19/2002)

Hideo Nomo, LAD 13.36 (5/02/1995 - 5/28/1995)

James Paxton, NYY 13.24 (3/30/2019 - 4/26/2019)

Gerrit Cole, Hou 13.18 (4/01/2018 - 4/29/2018)

Kevin Gausman, SF 13.07 (7/30/2020 - 8/27/2020)

Gausman’s 46 strikeouts in those six starts are the most by a Giants pitcher in his first six starts with the team in the modern era (since 1901), surpassing the 43 by Red Ames from 1903-04.

The Rockies’ playoff chances may hinge on whether the pitching staff can perform at home more like it has on the road. A disparity is expected for a team that plays at Coors Field, but neither the Rockies nor any other team has had a bigger home/road ERA split than this year’s squad.

MLB, Largest Difference in Home/Road ERA (Road Better) - Since 1913

(1913 was 1st season ERA was an official stat in both leagues)

Year Team Home Road Diff

2020 Colorado Rockies 6.53 3.17 -3.36

1995 Colorado Rockies 6.17 3.71 -2.46

1999 Colorado Rockies 7.11 4.84 -2.27

2003 Kansas City Royals 6.01 4.08 -1.93

2001 Colorado Rockies 6.12 4.42 -1.70

The Giants are coming off of back-to-back wins at Arizona in which they held the Diamondbacks to three hits in each. It was the first time since 1988 that they allowed three hits or fewer in back-to-back games during a single road series.



Giants, Allowing 3 or Fewer Hits in Back-to-Back Games in a Road Series

(since 1958)

6/21/1963 - 6/22/1963 at Mil

5/20/1967 - 5/21/1967 at Hou

8/13/1968 - 8/14/1968 at Pit

6/24/1988 - 6/26/1988 at Hou (3 straight)

8/29/2020 - 8/30/2020 at Ari

The Giants have held their opponent to three or fewer hits in three of their last four games overall. The last time they did that three times in a four-game span was also in 1988 (the same stretch of three straight listed above).

Wilmer Flores currently leads the Giants in home runs this year. If he can maintain the lead, it would be the third straight season a newcomer led the team in homers after Evan Longoria did it in 2018 and Kevin Pillar and Mike Yastrzemski shared the lead last year (both were newcomers). Prior to this current stretch, a newcomer had led the team in homers only three times in the team’s first 60 years in San Francisco.

First-Year Giants to Lead Team in Home Runs – Since 1958

(players who had never played for Giants in a previous season)

1986 Candy Maldonado 18

1993 Barry Bonds 46

2010 Aubrey Huff 26

2018 Evan Longoria 16

2019 Kevin Pillar/Mike Yastrzemski 21

2020 Wilmer Flores 8 (current leader)

The Giants have never had a newcomer lead the team in homers in three consecutive seasons in franchise history.

Opposing batters are 1-for-39 against Giants relievers over the last four games. Only a few teams in the live-ball era (since 1920) have had a better four-game stretch by their ‘pen.

MLB, Lowest Opponent BA by Bullpen over 4-Game Span – Since 1920

(minimum 40 batters faced; single-season spans only)

(in case of overlapping spans, only the best span is listed)

Atlanta Braves .000 (0/40) 5/19/2017 - 5/22/2017

Arizona Diamondbacks .000 (0/36) 7/04/2003 - 7/07/2003

San Diego Padres .021 (1/47) 5/27/2017 - 5/30/2017

Philadelphia Phillies .023 (1/44) 5/04/1985 - 5/08/1985

San Francisco Giants .026 (1/39) 8/27/2020 - 8/30/2020

Tampa Bay Rays .026 (1/39) 5/10/2013 - 5/14/2013

Florida Marlins .026 (1/39) 9/16/2011 - 9/19/2011

The Rockies will likely use new addition Kevin Pillar in the lower part of the order, where he is right at home. Since 2015, no player in baseball has more hits when batting sixth or lower.

MLB, Most Hits When Batting 6th or Lower – Since 2015

Kevin Pillar 535

Jackie Bradley Jr. 528

Jose Iglesias 515

Jordy Mercer 460

Freddy Galvis 439

Pillar is one of six MLB players to have 30+ doubles in each of the past five seasons, along with Jose Abreu, Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and new teammates Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon.

Trevor Story is one of six players in the modern era with a career slugging percentage of .600 or higher in the month of September (minimum 250 AB).

MLB, Highest Career Slugging Pct in September – Since 1901

(minimum 250 AB)

Babe Ruth .680

Hank Greenberg .656

Ted Williams .648

Mark McGwire .639

Richard Hidalgo .605

Trevor Story .603 (167/277)

Jon Gray has done a great job of getting the big out in his career, holding opponents to a .182 batting average with runners in scoring position and two outs.

MLB, Lowest Career Opponent BA with RISP & 2 Outs – Since 1975

(minimum 100 starts)

Clayton Kershaw .149

Pedro Martinez .168

Yu Darvish .171

Kerry Wood .177

Jon Gray .182 (49/269)

Command+ (MLB average = 100) is a proprietary Stats Perform metric. Our analysts break down every pitch and identify the pitch’s intent versus where the pitch actually went, and then combine all of the data into an easy-to-digest number that speaks to a pitcher’s overall command of his pitches.

Kyle Freeland has had excellent command of his changeup throughout his career, and the command has maintained this season with a massive spike in its usage.

Kyle Freeland, Changeup Command+ By Season

Command+ Usage ERA

2017 102.8 6.9% 4.10

2018 121.3 13.6% 2.85

2019 110.1 11.1% 6.73

2020 118.9 29.2% 3.43