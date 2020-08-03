Giants Arrive at Coors Field, Looking to Continue Surprising Start

By Doug Kelly/Special Correspondent

Two weeks ago, the consensus in the Bay Area was that 2020 would be another ‘transitional’ year for the San Francisco Giants. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi made a locally-controversial hire as his manager, Gabe Kapler following the retirement of Bruce Bochy, who took the Giants to three World Series championships in a 5-year period.

Kapler knows a bit about Coors Field, having played for the Rockies in the final weeks of 2002 and early part of 2003 seasons.

Kapler had recently been fired after two so-so seasons in Philadelphia. But he and Zaidi had worked together in the Dodgers organization.

The Giants are unquestionably aged at several positions, but Zaidi’s ‘mix and match’ philosophy has produced some good outcomes, though it’s still to be determined if San Francisco will contend for a playoff spot, even one with 16 teams.

A crucial juncture begins tonight In Denver. The Giants commence a 10-game road trip that at Coors Field, and winds through Los Angeles and Houston. One third of the club’s road schedule unfolds over the next 13 days.

Zaidi’s best pickup overall has been centerfielder Mike Yastrzemski, the grand son of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski. The younger Yastrzemski languished in the Baltimore bushes from 2013-18, but last year the 28-year-old hit .316 in 40 games at Triple-A Sacramento. That earned him his first call-up to the majors and he responded with 22 home runs, 65 RBI and .272 average. For the foreseeable future, he’ll be the club’s center fielder.

Another high-end, low-cost acquisition, second baseman Donovan Solano, had seen some regular duty with Miami in 2012-15, but played only nine big league games from 2016 until last year. A midseason call-up, Solano hit .330 in 215 times at bat.

When healthy, leftfielder Alex Dickerson is the team’s top contact hitter. He spent time with San Diego before last season, which he split between Sacramento and San Francisco.

Over-30 veterans Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria man first, short and third.

When Buster Posey chose to opt out of the 2020 season, the catching position suddenly became wide open. Another pickup, Chandler Tromp, may emerge as the lead backstop this season. Tromp hit his first big league home run on Sunday.

The Giants have utilized 18 pitchers through the first 10 games of the season. Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardjiza and Kevin Gausman anchor the rotation, though Kapler’s hook is far quicker than Bochy’s ever was. The bullpen is young, only lightly-tested and may get younger depending on how this season turns out.

Kapler was under the fire last week when he erred on the rule about mound visits. Pitcher Tyler Rogers had to be re-summoned from the dugout to finish throwing to the original batter. The result was a successful squeeze bunt.

After winning eight of 10 games at the Rockies original home, Mile High Stadium, the Giants are 92-122 since the Rockies moved into Coors Field in 1995. But, then, the Rockies are 69-114 in the Giants current home, Oracle Park.

A 5-5 road trip against tough opposition should be grounds for optimism in this 60-game sprint. Anything more is a huge leg up. Anything less and the club would be staring upward at the NL West.