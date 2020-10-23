Golden Boy: Arenado Nominated for 8th Gold Glove in 8 MLB Seasons

Nolan Arenado is four weeks shy of having eight years in the big leagues.

He, however, is well ahead of the game in terms of recognition for his defensive abilities. The NL Gold Glove third baseman in his first seven big-league seasons, Arenado is one of three finalists for the third baseman honor in 2020.

Brian Anderson of Miami and Manny Machado of the Padres are the two other candidates.

Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is one of four nominees for the right field honor.

With a month less than eight big-league seasons to his credit, Arenado would move into a tie with Scott Rolen for third all-time in Gold Glove Awards if he wins the honor against this season.

He is the only player in history to have won a Gold Glove in each of his first seven big league seasons.

Arenado is one of seven Rockies to have been awarded a Gold Glove. Larry Walker is No. 2 on the franchise list with five Gold Gloves in his nine years with the team. DJ LeMahieu, Todd Helton and Carlos Gonzalez won three.

The only other Rockies to win a Gold Glove were shortstops Troy Tulowitzki, twice, and Neifi Perez, once.