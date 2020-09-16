Gray Out for Rest of 2020, Gonzalez Could Get Another Start in Gray's Place

Whatever the Rockies are able to accomplish this fall, it will be without the services of right-hander Jon Gray.

Manager Bud Black confirmed on Wednesday that Gray has been shutdown for the season. Gray was placed on the injured list on Sept. 4 with right shoulder inflammation. Last weekend there was speculation he would be activated later this week.

That, however, did not work out.

"Jon is bummed for sure," said Black. "He wanted to be a contributor."

Black said it appeared Gray was progressing in his comeback attempt, and had thrown bullpen sessions, but he finally came in to the nagging injury.

"There is still discomfort," said Black. "Nothing changed dramatically."

Chi Chi Gonzalez would seem a likely candidate to step into the fifth spot in the rotation. He did not get out of the first inning in his weekend start against the Angels, struggling to throw strikes. Black, however, said after the game the frustration was that Gonzalez was not "wild, wild," but rather just missing, prompting him to be relieved in the first inning.

Gonzalez, who has comeback from Tommy John Surgery, gave the Rockies a feel for his potential last September when he was 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA in five September appearances, four starts. In his relief appearance, he came on after a scheduled two-inning effort by Kyle Freeland and worked five innings at Dodger Stadium, allowing two unearned runs.

He is 1-0 with a 2.66 ERA against the Dodgers in three starts and the extended relief appearance a year ago.

A key will be whether the Rockies needed Gonzalez in relief in the next few days. Sitting in 10th place in the NL West, a game back of the eighth-place Giants for the final spot in the first round of the baseball post-season, the Rockies do not have wiggle room in the final 13 games of the regular season.