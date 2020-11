Hope you have enjoyed reading Inside the Seams in its two years on the Maven/Sport Illustrated web sites. Time, however, has come to make a move.

Hopefully you will feel it's worth making the click to read Inside The Seams now located by clicking: InsidetheSeams.com

The focus will remain the Colorado Rockies but will also weigh in on various issues involving MLB.com, provide a look at the Hall of Fame, and more.