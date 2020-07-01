July 1, 2008: Aaron Cook Starts & Finishes Quickest 9-inning Game Coors Field History

It wasn't much of a season for the Rockies. Aaron Cook, however, was a bright spot, earning an All-Star selection, and pitching the quickest nine-inning home game in Rockies history on July 1, 2008

It took Cook just 79 pitches and one hour, 58 minutes to claim a five-hit, no-walk, 4-0 victory against the Padres. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak, which equaled the 10th longest in franchise history.

The Rockies average time of game at Coors Field in 2008 was 2 hours, 54 minutes.

The Rockies sandwiched losses at home around an 0-6 road trip to Kansas City and Detroit in the eight-game losing streak. The lost to the Padres 15-8 in the final game of the skid.

The Rockies scored all four runs in the fifth inning. Willy Taveras, Brad Hawpe and Garrett Atkins had an RBI apiece, the fourth run scoring on a throwing error.

Coming off the lone World Series appearance in franchise history, the Rockies went 74-88 in the encore season of 2008.

Cook, however, was an All-Star, going 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA.

Cook sits No. 1 all-time among the Rockies with 206 games started, 68 losses and 1,312 1/3 innings pitched. He is second all-time with 72 wins and 11 complete games, and his two career shutouts are tied for third on the Rockies all-time list.

The Rockies have played eight nine-inning games in less than two hours in their history -- but only two at home -- Cook's win 12 years ago and a 6-0 loss to the Reds on Sept. 25, 1993 when Cincinnati's Jose Rijo one-hit the Rockies.