Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

July 3, 1966: Tony Cloninger Puts on a Record-Setting Power Display -- 2 Grand Slams

Tracy Ringolsby

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tony Cloninger not only set a record for a pitcher with two grand slams in a game against the Giants, driving in nine runs, but he equalled the Major League record for career grand slams by a pitcher.

 Former Rockies pitcher Denny Neagle is among seven big-league pitchers to hit two grand slams in his career. He hit the second one as a member of the Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 29, 2001.

Neagle's grand slam is the only one ever hit by a Rockies pitcher.

Neagle is one of 50 Rockies players to hit a grand slam. The team has a total of 100 grand slams in its 25 seasons, led by Todd Helton with seven, Carlos Gonzalez with six, and Nolan Arenado and Garrett Atkins with five each. 

grand
Comments

All Things Rockies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Tom Verducci: Revamped Rules Could Lead to Return of Small Ball

With extra innings opening with a runner on second, teams will be likely to try and bunt the runner to third

Tracy Ringolsby

July 2, 1963: Hall of Famers Marichal and Spahn Faced Off for 16 Innings

It's been 57 years since the marathon efforts of Marichal and Spahn -- oh, what a difference 57 years makes

Tracy Ringolsby

Four Players Opted Out Before Training Camps Opened

Hitters are going to be facing the concerns about corona virus as well as strong-armed pitchers.

Tracy Ringolsby

Tom Verducci: Hand Full of Players Opt to Sit Out Season

Rockies Ian Desmond one of four who opted out before Wednesday reporting date

Tracy Ringolsby

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Drew Romo, 35th Pick in June Draft, Passes on LSU, Sign with Rockies

Prep catcher Drew Romo is highest drafted high school catcher in Rockies history

Tracy Ringolsby

Nolan Arenado Has Been One of MLB's Most Consistent Performers In Last 5 Years

Over the last five seasons, Arenado has set the pace for MLB third baseman.

Tracy Ringolsby

July 1, 2008: Aaron Cook Starts & Finishes Quickest 9-inning Game Coors Field History

Rockies made quick work, beating Padres, 4-0, in 1 hour, 58 minutes at Coors Field 12 years ago

Tracy Ringolsby

Desmond Puts Family First In Time of Crisis

Desmond opts for time with family at home rather than ballpark in midst of COVID-19

Tracy Ringolsby

Matt Kemp Was at Home on Road as a Visitor to Coors Field -- Now, He's Looking to Call Coors Home

Kemp Looking to prove that at age 35 he still has that powerful bat

Tracy Ringolsby