July 3, 1966: Tony Cloninger Puts on a Record-Setting Power Display -- 2 Grand Slams

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tony Cloninger not only set a record for a pitcher with two grand slams in a game against the Giants, driving in nine runs, but he equalled the Major League record for career grand slams by a pitcher.

Former Rockies pitcher Denny Neagle is among seven big-league pitchers to hit two grand slams in his career. He hit the second one as a member of the Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 29, 2001.

Neagle's grand slam is the only one ever hit by a Rockies pitcher.

Neagle is one of 50 Rockies players to hit a grand slam. The team has a total of 100 grand slams in its 25 seasons, led by Todd Helton with seven, Carlos Gonzalez with six, and Nolan Arenado and Garrett Atkins with five each.