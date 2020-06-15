InsideTheRockies
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

June 15 in Baseball History: Vander Meer Added His Personal Touch to Baseball's 1st Night Game

Tracy Ringolsby

The focus was on Brooklyn on the night of June 15, 1938. The Dodgers were hosting the Cincinnati Reds in the first night game in MLB history. Vander Meer, the Reds starting pitcher, was more than a footnote.

nonoteam

Vander Meer no hit the Dodgers that night, four days after he no-hit the Boston Bees, becoming the only pitcher in MLB history to pitch no-hitters in back-to-back games.

Think about it, he threw more no-hitters in five days than six current franchise have in their history. San Diego, in fact, has never had a pitcher throw a no-hitter.

The Rockies are one of the five teams with one no-hitter to their credit, by Ubaldo Jimenez in Atlanta on April 17, 2010.

It was a bizarre night in that Jimenez finished the nine innings without giving up a hit, striking out seven but walking six. And those six walks all came in the first five innings. How did he suddenly find command? He opened the sixth inning working out of the stretch and continued to work out of the rest in what became a career-high 128-pitch effort. He threw 72 strikes and his fastball averaged 96.8 miles per hour.

From a personal standpoint, Jimenez became the sixth pitcher from the Dominican Republic to throw a hitter.

Vander Meer never threw a third no-hitter. The four-time All-Star ended his career with a 119-121 record and 3.44 ERA. He spent the bulk of his time with the Reds (1937-43 and 1946-49, missing two years due to World War II), and spend one year each with the Chicago Cubs (1950) and Cleveland Indians.

NoHit3+

Nolan Ryan holds the record for no-hitters with seven -- four with the Angels, one with the Astros and two with the Texas Rangers at the ages of 43 and 44. 

Sandy Koufax is No. 2 on the list with four, and Bob Feller, Cy Young and Justin Verlander have three apiece on their resume.

Ryan, Koufax, Feller and Young are all Hall of Famers. Verlander is still pitching, and on Sept. 1 last year with the Astros threw his third career no-hitter at Toronto. It was his second against the Blue Jays, both in their ballpark. He also no-hit the Blue Jays when he was with the Tigers on May 7, 2011.

Comments

All Things Rockies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On the Road Again: Major League Scouts Get Green Light to Attend Amateur Events

Summer amateur events will have scouts of MLB teams on hand, but teams will be limited to no more than three scouts at an event

Tracy Ringolsby

Catching On: Leisenring Set To Become 2nd Catcher and 2nd Colorado Native Signed by Rockies

Ralston Valley alum Luke Leisenring first known post-draft free agent to agree to terms with Rockies

Tracy Ringolsby

2nd Rate? Not a Chance, Rockies Draft Choice McMahon Has Big-League Motivation

Colorado Rockies landed promising right-hander from Miami with 47th pick in the draft

TheCowboy

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Today In Rockies History: Barnes and Desmond Delivered Inside-the-Park Home Runs on June 14

The Rockies have hit 19 inside-the-park home runs -- and two of them came on June 14.

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron Were the Guiding Lights for Dusty Baker

Dusty Baker's fear of being drafted by Atlanta turned into a blessing for his development as a man

TheCowboy

From SI.com: Judge Rules Manfred Letter to Yankees Should be public

Manfred sent Yankees a letter following signing stealing incidents with Astros and Red sox in 2017, contents of which have not been made public

Tracy Ringolsby

Insider Trading: Rockies Had an Edge in Preparing for the 2020 Amateur Draft

Rockies balance selections in 2020 draft -- 3 College Players, 3 Preps, including a Castle Rock gem

TheCowboy

Baseball Rules Academy: Over Throws from the Outfield and Base Awards

Baseball Rules Academy has the answer to questions about what the call should have been

Tracy Ringolsby

The History of Baseball and Civil Rights In America

Hall of Fame addresses racial inequality and its history within the game of baseball

TheCowboy