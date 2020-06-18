InsideTheRockies
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

June 18 Memory: Rockies Lansing Claims Quickest Cycle in MLB History

Tracy Ringolsby

Mike Lansing didn't waste any time in adding his name to baseball lore in the Rockies June 18, 2010 game against Arizona. By the end of the fourth inning, the Wyoming native had hit for the cycle in the Rockies 19-2 victory -- the quickest cycle in MLB history.

And his first two hits -- a first inning triple and second inning home run -- came off righthander Armando Reynoso, an original member of the Rockies rotation.

It is one of nine cycles in Rockies history -- all of which have come at Coors Field.

Take a look at Lansing's four at-bats: https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=YiH6c__KlcQ

The cycle:

-- 1st inning, Tom Goodwin led off with a single, and Lansing tripled Goodwin home, giving the Rockies a 2-0 lead.

-- 2nd inning, with two out and Neifi Perez on third, Lansing homered to right field, giving the Rockies a 5-1 lead.

-- 3rd inning, in the midst of a nine-run inning, Lansing drove in the fifth and sixth runs with a double to left field off reliever Omar Dahl.

-- 4th inning, Lansing greeted Diamondbacks reliever Russ Springer with a single. 

Each of the current 30 Major League teams have had a player hit for the cycle, except the Rockies expansion cousin Miami Marlins. The Marlins, however, have been the victim of two cycles -- the Rockies Todd Helton on June 19, 1999, and Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers July 15, 2017.

cycle
Comments

All Things Rockies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deal in The Works: Abbrevaited MLB Season Would Start Mid-JulyDraft SharePreviewPublish

MLB running out of time to get even an abbreviate seasons; Both sides get serious in effort to finalize a deal

Tracy Ringolsby

Kansas City signs son of Rockies scouting director to non-drafted contract

Matt Schmidt was starting first baseman for Michigan as a fifth-year senior

Tracy Ringolsby

June 15 in Baseball History: Vander Meer Added His Personal Touch to Baseball's 1st Night Game

Ubaldo Jimenez owns only no-hitter in Rockies history -- at Atlanta on April 17, 2010

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Case Williams Gets A Step Closer to Childhood Dreams -- Signs with Rockies

Castle Rock right-hander Case Williams, Rockies fourth-round draft choice last week, is first player from last week's draft to sign a contract

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: Zip Zabel Took The Role of Long Relief to Another Level 105 Years Ago

Chris Rusin holds Rockies bullpen record with 9 innings in a game -- 9 1/3 less than Zip Zabel 105 years ago

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Tom Verducci on the High Cost of MLB Cancelling the 2020 Season

Cancelling the 2020 baseball season isn't just a simple activity as Tom Verducci explains

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds: Is Baseball Going to Give Fans a Cold Shoulder This Summer?

If MLB does have a regular season how many games will teams play?

Tracy Ringolsby

In the Beginning: 1st Game in Rockies Franchise History, 28 Years Ago Tuesday

When Bend Rockies took the field it was a wild time in the ballpark

Tracy Ringolsby

Do Baseball Owners Realize When They Blast Players They Belittle their Product?

Baseball is a business in which the product that they want the pubic to embrace are the players who ownership is currently painting as greedy

Tracy Ringolsby