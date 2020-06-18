June 18 Memory: Rockies Lansing Claims Quickest Cycle in MLB History

Mike Lansing didn't waste any time in adding his name to baseball lore in the Rockies June 18, 2010 game against Arizona. By the end of the fourth inning, the Wyoming native had hit for the cycle in the Rockies 19-2 victory -- the quickest cycle in MLB history.

And his first two hits -- a first inning triple and second inning home run -- came off righthander Armando Reynoso, an original member of the Rockies rotation.

It is one of nine cycles in Rockies history -- all of which have come at Coors Field.

Take a look at Lansing's four at-bats:

The cycle:

-- 1st inning, Tom Goodwin led off with a single, and Lansing tripled Goodwin home, giving the Rockies a 2-0 lead.

-- 2nd inning, with two out and Neifi Perez on third, Lansing homered to right field, giving the Rockies a 5-1 lead.

-- 3rd inning, in the midst of a nine-run inning, Lansing drove in the fifth and sixth runs with a double to left field off reliever Omar Dahl.

-- 4th inning, Lansing greeted Diamondbacks reliever Russ Springer with a single.

Each of the current 30 Major League teams have had a player hit for the cycle, except the Rockies expansion cousin Miami Marlins. The Marlins, however, have been the victim of two cycles -- the Rockies Todd Helton on June 19, 1999, and Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers July 15, 2017.