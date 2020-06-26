Inside the Seams
June 25, 1995: Rockies Andres Galarraga Was Going, Going Gone x 3 at San Diego

Tracy Ringolsby

Andres Galarraga had power few have ever enjoyed, and he made a powerful statement against the San Diego Padres in the cavern called Jack Murphy Stadium, on June 25, 1995. The Big Cat became the fifth player in Major League history to hit a home run in three consecutive innings.

The Rockies won the game 11-3, and it was Galarraga who provided impetus. With the Rockies leading 2-1 in the sixth, Galarraga delivered a two-run home run off Scott Sanders. He had another two-run shot off former Rockies teammate Willie Blair in the seventh, and then got to Fernando Valenzuela for a three-run shot in the eighth.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado also victimized the Padres for his 3-in-3 effort, which came at Coors Field in an 18-4 Rockies win on July 19, 2017. Arenado, who had seven RBI in the game, hit solo home runs off Clayton Richard in the fourth and Kevin Quackenbush in the fifth, and then got to Quackenbush for a three-run shot in the sixth. 

George High Pockets Kelly was the first player in MLB history with home runs in three consecutive innings, connecting in the third, fourth and fifth innings of the Giants 13-6 win against the Cubs. 

Not only did J.D. Martinez of the Diamondbacks hit home runs at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 4, 2017 off Pedro Baez in the seventh, Josh Fields in the 8th and Wilmer Font in the ninth, but he is the only one of the group of 13 to have hit four home runs in the game. He warmed up for the late-inning adventure with a home run off Rich Hill in the fourth.

The Rockies have been the victim of pitchers giving up home runs to the same player in three consecutive innings twice.

Sammy Sosa of the Cubs connected off Shawn Chacon in the third and fourth innings, and Mark Corey in the fifth inning of a 15-1 Rockies loss at Coors Field on Aug. 20, 2002. 

Shea Hillenbrand homered off Jason Jennings in the fourth inning and fifth inning and Nelson Cruz in the sixth inning of the D-backs in Phoenix on July 7, 2003.

