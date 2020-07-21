Marquez Finds Himself No. 1 in Rockies Rotation

A sign of the long-term expectations the Rockies have for German Marquez was apparent late last August, when Marquez, who was among the National League pitching leaders, developed an inflammation in his right arm.

They placed Marquez on the 10-day injured list, but never really thought about reactivating the right-hander, who was leading the National League with 174 innings pitches, tied for fifth in the NL with 12 wins and was ninth in strikeouts with 175.

Given the struggles of the Rockies there was no sense trying to rush him back.

Monday, manager Bud Black reinforced the organization's belief in Marquez, confirming the expected -- he will start the season opener for the Rockies at Texas on Friday night, followed by Jon Gray on Saturday, and Kyle Freeland on Sunday.

With the Rockies off next Monday before a two-game visit to Oakland, Black declined to project how the rotation will evolve after the games in Texas, although it is likely Antonio Senzatela will start the opener in Oakland.

The decision facing Black for Game 5 is whether he wants to turn to bring back Marquez on a traditional fifth day or will he opt to delay a second start for Marquez and having him take the mound in the Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres on July 31.

"Let's get through this weekend first," he said when asked about the two games in Oakland.

That's fine with Marquez. Right now he just wants the fact he has moved to the head of the rotation.

"This means a lot to me," he said. "It's a goal I set when I first got to the big leagues -- Opening Day, and to go to an All-Star Game and win a Cy Young. If I stay healthy I hope (to draw) more Opening Day games."

The decision means Marquez will join with fellow rotation members Freeland and Gray on the list of Rockies pitchers to start opening day. Freeland got the call a year ago, earning the victory in the Rockies 6-3 victory, and Gray became the fifth pitcher in Rockies history with back-to-back Opening Day assignments in 2017-18. He joined Ubaldo Jimenez (2010-11), Mike Hampton (2001-02), Darryl Kile (1998-99) and Kevin Ritz (1996-97) in receiving the back-to-back honors.

