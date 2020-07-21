Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

Marquez Finds Himself No. 1 in Rockies Rotation

Tracy Ringolsby

A sign of the long-term expectations the Rockies have for German Marquez was apparent late last August, when Marquez, who was among the National League pitching leaders, developed an inflammation in his right arm.

They placed Marquez on the 10-day injured list, but never really thought about reactivating the right-hander, who was leading the National League with 174 innings pitches, tied for fifth in the NL with 12 wins and was ninth in strikeouts with 175.

Given the struggles of the Rockies there was no sense trying to rush him back. 

Monday, manager Bud Black reinforced the organization's belief in Marquez, confirming the expected -- he will start the season opener for the Rockies at Texas on Friday night, followed by Jon Gray on Saturday, and Kyle Freeland on Sunday.

With the Rockies off next Monday before a two-game visit to Oakland, Black declined to project how the rotation will evolve after the games in Texas, although it is likely Antonio Senzatela will start the opener in Oakland. 

The decision facing Black for Game 5 is whether he wants to turn to bring back Marquez on a traditional fifth day or will he opt to delay a second start for Marquez and having him take the mound in the Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres on July 31.

"Let's get through this weekend first," he said when asked about the two games in Oakland. 

That's fine with Marquez. Right now he just wants the fact he has moved to the head of the rotation.

"This means a lot to me," he said. "It's a goal I set when I first got to the big leagues -- Opening Day, and to go to an All-Star Game and win a Cy Young. If I stay healthy I hope (to draw) more Opening Day games."

The decision means Marquez will join with fellow rotation members Freeland and Gray on the list of Rockies pitchers to start opening day. Freeland got the call a year ago, earning the victory in the Rockies 6-3 victory, and Gray became the fifth pitcher in Rockies history with back-to-back Opening Day assignments in 2017-18. He joined Ubaldo Jimenez (2010-11), Mike Hampton (2001-02), Darryl Kile (1998-99) and Kevin Ritz (1996-97) in receiving the back-to-back honors.

"I feel good," he said. "I called my family. I work for (the start(. It's going to beone of many. ... It means a lot for me. It is a goal I set when I first got to the big leagues, starting on Opening Day."

openingdayresults
Comments

All Things Rockies

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Kemp Has Made Powerful Statement as a Coors Field Visitor

Rockies looking for Matt Kemp to add right-handed impact bat to lineup heavy on left-handed hitters

Tracy Ringolsby

July 20, 1969: The Perry Brothers Reach Baseball Landmarks

Gaylord delivers his first MLB home run for his first hit of the year in a Giants Win over the Dodgers, and Brother Jim picks up both wins in the Twins Sweep of the Pilots

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Bud Black Optimistic That Blackmon and Dahl Will Be Ready Friday

Rockies have final workout in Denver on Monday then head to Texas for exhibition games in advance of Friday season opener

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Extra Time Gave Brendan Rodgers Time to Strength His Shoulder

Rodgers looking forward to opening of the abbreviated season Friday at the Rangers

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Rockies 2020 Vision: A Handful of What Could Be . . .

Rockies need rebounds from Freeland, Davis, Murphy and Kemp -- and a healthy Dahl

Tracy Ringolsby

On July 19, 1924: Cardinals' Hi Bell Went the Distance Twice in Same Day

Hi Bell was the last big league pitcher to work complete game victories in both games of a doubleheader

Tracy Ringolsby

July 18, 1993 Rockies Came Up Empty Handed in Bid for Fred McGriff

San Diego wound up trading McGriff to the Braves, but still hooked the Rockies for the disaster of pitchers Greg Harris and Bruce Hurst

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Manager Bud Black Feels Good About Status of Rockies in Final Days of Workouts

Rockies are seeing progress with Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl; Both could be ready for Opening Day

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Chris Owings Enjoys Versatility; Reunion with Hitting Coach Dave Magadan

Chris Owings shows he has regained offensive touch to go with ability to play infield and outfield

Tracy Ringolsby