Marquez's Mastery Leaves Dodgers Feeling Blue

Tracy Ringolsby

German Marquez had been in a funk. Winless in five consecutive starts, and with an 8.07 ERA in that stretch, questions were being asked about the health of the right-hander who had come into the season as the No. 1 member of the Rockies rotation.

Put the concerns to rest.

Marquez is alive and well -- too alive and too well for the Dodgers' liking. 

Marquez had a no-decision in the Rockies 5-2 victory at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night, but Marquez was a critical factor in the Rockies' second victory in their last 18 games in Los Angeles. He is now 2-1 with a 2.09 ERA in six career starts at Dodger Stadium, striking out 38 batters in 38 2/3 innings.

On Friday, he allowed two runs in seven innings, setting the stage for the Rockies' game-winning three-run rally in the ninth.

"German's stuff has been fine all along," said manager Bud Black. "It was a matter of him executing pitches consistently. I thought he did that."

-- The Rockies took a focused approach at the plate in the ninth inning -- picking up four hits, each of which saw the batter go to the opposite field.

Left-handed-hitting Raimel Tapia led off with a single to left. right-handed hitter Trevor Story singled to right, allowing Tapia to take third. Nolan Arenado singled to right, scoring Tapia. then, with one out, Kevin Pillar drew an intentional walk and Josh Fuentes followed with a two-run double to right.

"Three good at-bats from Tap, Trevor and Nolan to start off the ninth," said Black, "and a clutch hit by Josh expanded the lead."

-- Charlie Blackmon is immune to an otherwise team-wide struggle against the Dodgers. It's not just that he hit a home run in the fourth inning Friday and added a double, scoring two of the Rockies five runs.

blues

It was his 15th career home run against the Dodgers, and the 14th time in his last 15 games against the Dodgers in which he has had a hit. He is hitting .390 against the Dodgers in that stretch with five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI.

Just how big was the Rockies victory on Saturday night? Well, it's only fourth Rockies victory at Dodger Stadium since May 22, 2018, and ended a five-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium.

celebrate
