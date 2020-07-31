Memories: 5 Rockies Home Opener Worth Remembering

One thing has never been in doubt. In each of their first 27 years, the Rockies have sold out their home opener, including setting a major league record in the first home opener in franchise history when the Rockies packed 80,227 into Mile High Stadium on April 9, 1993.

This year, though, the seats at Coors Field will be empty when the Rockies host San Diego Friday night in their home opener. Rest assured, however, there will be plenty eyes on the television sets to see what transpires for a Rockies team that opened the season winning four out of five games on a road trip to Texas and Oakland.

If for nothing else it will be a memorable game because of what is missing -- fans.

But will it match any of the five most memorable home openers in Rockies history:

April 9, 1993 Rockies vs. Montreal Expos

The Rockies celebrated an 11-4 victory that had the fans cheering from the first inning on at Mile High Stadium, the Rockies home for their first two years of competition. Eric Young led off the game with a home run. Young went 4-for-4 with a walk, scoring four runs, and establishing himself as an all-time fan favorite. Bryn Smith started and pitched seven shutout innings.

April 26, 1995 vs. New York Mets

The opening of Coors Field was delayed because of a strike that had begun the previous August and didn't end until April 1. When the Rockies finally got on the field, it was a cool evening with a full house, and nobody was complaining when Dante Bichette hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 14th inning and the Rockies won, 6-5.

April 7, 1997 vs. Cincinnati

With five-run rallies in the first and fourth innings, the Rockies enjoyed a 14-2 victory. Jeff Reed keyed the first-inning with a three-run home run, and Vinny Castilla had a three-run home run in the fourth. Leadoff hitter Eric Young was 3-for-4 with two walks and three runs scored.

April 2, 2001 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Mike Hampton made his Rockies debut in an 8-0 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hampton worked 8 1/3 shutout innings, giving up five hits, in a matchup with Darryl Kile, who in 1998 had signed a free-agent deal with the Rockies, but was dealt to the Cardinals two years later.

April 4, 2014 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Charlie Blackmon equaled Andres Galarraga's franchise record with six hits in the Rockies 12-2 victory against the D-Backs. Blackmon became the first player in MLB history to have three doubles, two singles and a home run in the same game. Juan Nicasio started the game and allowed one run -- a Mark Trumbo home run in the fifth inning -- in seven innings.